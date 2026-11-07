Noto: history becomes an experience with actors guiding visitors through an air-raid shelter

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NOTO – Noto is not just the capital of the Baroque, with its golden stone façades, noble palaces and grand staircases. Beneath one of Sicily’s most celebrated art cities lies a more recent, intimate and dramatic history, now brought to light through an innovative, emotionally powerful cultural initiative: the reopening and immersive experience of the city’s air-raid shelter.

What makes the experience unique is the decision not to rely on a conventional guided tour, but on the talent of a local theatre group. Actors in period costume lead tourists and visitors through the underground tunnels, turning the route into a genuine journey back in time.

The immersive experience: between theatrical storytelling and historical memory

The project was born with the aim of rescuing the city’s places of memory from oblivion, offering the public a different perspective on the history of the Syracuse area during the Second World War:

Live storytelling: Through monologues, realistic performances, period sounds and lighting effects inside the shelter, visitors relive the anguish of the air-raid sirens, the wait for bombings and the hopes of the civilians forced to take refuge underground.

Through monologues, realistic performances, period sounds and lighting effects inside the shelter, visitors relive the anguish of the air-raid sirens, the wait for bombings and the hopes of the civilians forced to take refuge underground. Experiential tourism: The initiative taps into the growing demand for immersive cultural experiences (edutainment), engaging a diverse audience of foreign tourists, history enthusiasts, school groups and residents connected to the area’s roots.

Enhancing heritage and diversifying the tourist offer

The opening of the air-raid shelter represents an important step in diversifying Noto’s and the Syracuse area’s tourist offer: