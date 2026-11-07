Crash on the SS284 between Adrano and Bronte: head-on collision leaves two injured and traffic at a standstill

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Photo sent by Franco Assenza

ADRANO / BRONTE – A serious road accident occurred on the SS284, the “Occidentale Etnea” road, on the stretch connecting the towns of Adrano and Bronte. The collision, involving two cars — a blue Fiat Punto and an orange Fiat Panda — took place in contrada Passo Zingaro during rush hour, causing major disruption to traffic.

According to initial reconstructions and the images provided, the two cars collided almost head-on at a junction. The impact was violent, reducing both vehicles to mangled metal and debris scattered across a wide area of the carriageway. In the background, the silhouette of Mount Etna frames the scene of the crash.

The provisional toll is two injured, both residents of Bronte: a 50-year-old man who was in the blue Punto and a 26-year-old man rescued from the Panda. The emergency response swung into action immediately.

Two ambulances from 118, a mobile unit from ULANCA and a standard ambulance arrived on the scene, with medical staff stabilising the two men before urgently transferring them to the emergency room at Biancavilla hospital. One of the images shows an injured man already lying on a stretcher.

The Fire Brigade from Adrano station also played a crucial role, arriving with a fire engine and an equipped van. Their work was essential to secure the vehicles — from which fluids were leaking, as shown by the absorbent material spread on the road — and to free the injured from the wreckage. In one frame, two firefighters can be clearly seen working near the Panda.

For the technical surveys and traffic management, the Carabinieri from the Paternò Radiomobile unit were deployed, supported by a patrol from Adrano. An officer is currently drawing up a report for one of the drivers. The SS284 remained closed for about an hour, with heavy knock-on effects on traffic to Bronte and Adrano, to allow for rescue operations and vehicle removal.

The causes of the collision are still under investigation by the authorities.