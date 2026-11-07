“Cash trapping” scam: 49-year-old arrested in Rome, but Sicilian ATMs remain at risk

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / NEWS – A slot that looks just like the usual one, the screen confirms the withdrawal, but no notes come out. This is the deceptive mechanism of the so-called “cash trapping” (literally cash trap), a technique for tampering with ATMs that tricks users into thinking they are dealing with a simple technical fault.

The latest incident occurred in via Cola di Rienzo in Rome, where Carabinieri from the Radiomobile unit arrested a 49-year-old man. A customer had gone to the ATM to withdraw €500; when no money appeared, he assumed a malfunction and walked away. Suspicious of a man lingering near the machine, however, he alerted the police. The prompt intervention of the Carabinieri allowed them to stop the man and recover the €500 just stolen, along with an additional €1,000 believed to be the proceeds of other crimes.

As this is a serial criminal technique widespread across Italy — including high-tourist and commercial areas in Sicily — understanding how it works is essential for prevention.

How the “cash trapping” technique works

The principle behind this type of theft does not require computer hacking but relies on an optical and structural illusion:

The decoy cover: A small metal or plastic plate or cover, identical to the original slot, is placed over the ATM’s cash dispenser. The internal block: The cover has double-sided tape or a spring inside that traps the cash immediately after the ATM dispenses it. The victim leaves: The customer, convinced the ATM is out of order or has retained the notes due to a system error, walks away to seek help or go home. The thief collects the money: At that point, the criminal steps in, forcibly removes the fake cover and takes the trapped cash before leaving.

Tips to protect yourself at ATMs

To avoid falling into the cash trapping trap during everyday withdrawals, law enforcement experts recommend a few preventive checks: