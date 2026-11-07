Health and tradition: the many uses of garlic, from cooking to natural remedies

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Garlic (Allium sativum) is one of the oldest, most widespread and most studied ingredients in human history. Used by the ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans to give strength to workers and soldiers, this bulb is not only the aromatic cornerstone of Mediterranean cooking but also a true concentrate of beneficial properties recognised by modern herbal medicine.

The secret of its virtues lies in allicin, a sulphur compound released when a clove is crushed or chopped, which is responsible for much of its characteristic aroma and therapeutic properties.

In the kitchen: the king of flavour and preservation

Garlic’s culinary uses range from traditional Italian recipes to international preparation techniques:

Soffritto and seasoning: An essential base for sauces, roasts and soffritto. Used whole and “in its skin” it adds a delicate note, while minced or crushed it releases a bold, enveloping flavour.

An essential base for sauces, roasts and soffritto. Used whole and “in its skin” it adds a delicate note, while minced or crushed it releases a bold, enveloping flavour. Marinades and preserves: Thanks to its natural antibacterial properties, garlic is perfect for marinating meat and fish, as well as for preserving vegetables in oil or vinegar.

Thanks to its natural antibacterial properties, garlic is perfect for marinating meat and fish, as well as for preserving vegetables in oil or vinegar. Black garlic and fermented garlic: A star of gourmet cooking, fermented garlic loses its pungent taste while retaining a soft texture, balsamic notes and greater digestibility.

Health and wellbeing: benefits for the body

When regularly included in a balanced diet, garlic provides important support to the immune and cardiovascular systems:

Cardiovascular protection: It helps regulate blood pressure, promotes blood thinning and combats “bad” cholesterol (LDL) levels. Antibacterial and antiviral action: It is considered a powerful natural antibiotic. It is particularly useful during the cold season to prevent and relieve flu symptoms, sore throats and colds. Antioxidant and detoxifying: It helps the body fight free radicals, stimulating liver function and the elimination of toxins and heavy metals.

Home remedies and personal care

Beyond its uses at the table, garlic has a long history of practical everyday applications:

Skin and hair care: Applied as a poultice or diluted extract, it helps combat acne thanks to its purifying power and is a well-known folk remedy for invigorating the scalp.

Applied as a poultice or diluted extract, it helps combat acne thanks to its purifying power and is a well-known folk remedy for invigorating the scalp. Insect bites and minor infections: Gently rubbing half a clove on a mosquito bite or a minor rash helps reduce itching and swelling.

Gently rubbing half a clove on a mosquito bite or a minor rash helps reduce itching and swelling. In the garden and at home: Garlic macerate is one of the most effective organic pesticides for protecting plants from aphids, pests and fungi without resorting to harmful chemicals.

How to eat it to maximise the benefits

To make the most of its organoleptic and therapeutic properties, experts recommend eating it raw, letting it rest for 5–10 minutes after chopping or crushing: this fully activates allicin synthesis. For those concerned about digestibility or bad breath, removing the inner core (the “sprout”) or pairing it with fresh parsley leaves, mint or fennel seeds are excellent and effective solutions.