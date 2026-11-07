The ritual of Trapani-style couscous: the perfect autumn dish paired with Odo Augelli white wine

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

In Sicily, autumn is not just a change of season but a return to the deep, enveloping flavours rooted in the island’s thousand-year history. On the western coast, and especially in the Trapani area, the undisputed king of the table at this time of year is Trapani-style couscous, a dish that embodies the meeting of cultures and the wealth of the sea.

The dish: the ancient ritual of Trapani-style couscous

Preparing this dish is a true ritual that demands skill and patience:

The tradition and preparation: The semolina is “rolled” by hand in circular motions and then steamed in the traditional terracotta cuscussiera. It is then seasoned and gradually moistened with a rich, concentrated broth made from a selection of prized rockfish such as red scorpionfish, weever, gurnard and red mullet.

The semolina is “rolled” by hand in circular motions and then steamed in the traditional terracotta cuscussiera. It is then seasoned and gradually moistened with a rich, concentrated broth made from a selection of prized rockfish such as red scorpionfish, weever, gurnard and red mullet. The Trapani-style pesto and spices: The dish’s complexity is completed by a fragrant pesto made with almonds, garlic, parsley, fresh tomato and a distinctive touch of warm spices, including cinnamon and bay leaf, which give the dish a unique harmony.

The dish’s complexity is completed by a fragrant pesto made with almonds, garlic, parsley, fresh tomato and a distinctive touch of warm spices, including cinnamon and bay leaf, which give the dish a unique harmony. Why choose it in autumn: With the arrival of the first cold weather, rockfish soups and broths reach their peak aromatic intensity, offering a warm dish deeply tied to the island’s cultural and maritime identity.

The perfect pairing: the freshness of Odo Augelli white wine

To enhance such a rich, spiced and full-bodied dish, the wine choice must cleanse the palate without overpowering the flavours of the sea. The ideal option is the white wines from the Sicilian winery Odo Augelli, long committed to showcasing the region’s native grape varieties:

Odo Augelli Catarratto or Inzolia: White wines marked by pronounced freshness, great sapidity and a solid mineral structure.

White wines marked by pronounced freshness, great sapidity and a solid mineral structure. Why the pairing works: The wine’s acidic freshness and mineral profile perfectly cut through the richness of the fish broth and the enveloping notes of almond. Moreover, the citrus aromas and hints of Mediterranean scrub blend seamlessly with the spices and pesto that define the couscous.

A pairing of excellence that unites the wisdom of Trapani’s maritime cuisine with the vitality of modern Sicilian winemaking.