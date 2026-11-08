Augusta: mayor hits back at PD over “opportunism” claims

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

AUGUSTA – The mayor of Augusta has wasted no time in firing back at local Democratic Party (PD) figures who accused him of political opportunism after he formally joined Lega – Italia Federale and took on high-profile roles (provincial commissioner and deputy regional coordinator).

In an official statement, the mayor rejected the criticism of alleged “job-seeking”, defending the legitimacy of his path and reaffirming the strength of the mandate given by voters.

The response to the Democratic Party’s accusations

The dispute centres on the reorganisation of political forces within the municipal administration and the mayor’s new party affiliation, which triggered the PD opposition’s attack.

The jab at PD leaders: The mayor urged local centre-left representatives to reflect on their electoral defeat: “The two PD figures should remember that in Augusta the Democratic Party suffered a crushing electoral defeat. In any truly democratic party, the leadership would be asking itself some hard questions; instead, they presume to give lessons.”

The mayor urged local centre-left representatives to reflect on their electoral defeat: “The two PD figures should remember that in Augusta the Democratic Party suffered a crushing electoral defeat. In any truly democratic party, the leadership would be asking itself some hard questions; instead, they presume to give lessons.” Political consistency and identity: He dismissed allegations of switching sides for convenience. The mayor stressed that his coalition had already had a clear centre-right imprint, backed by civic lists, and that, with the exception of Fratelli d’Italia, the entire alliance and the citizenry had reaffirmed full confidence in the administrative project.

New tools for the territory’s battles

The mayor presents his move to the League not as an opportunistic choice but as a strategic step to give greater political weight to Augusta’s demands at regional and national level.

“Joining a national party means having additional tools and interlocutors to advance Augusta’s battles. I am not seeking a position: I am taking on front-line political responsibilities, such as provincial commissioner and deputy regional coordinator, in recognition of the work done on the ground.”

The administrative agenda reiterated in the statement remains focused on the city’s major infrastructure and economic issues: developing the port, advancing clean-up operations, building new infrastructure and creating jobs.

“Augusta comes before any party label,” the mayor concluded, leaving the squabbling to the opposition and confirming his intention to carry out the electoral mandate received from citizens.