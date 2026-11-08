Rome: you can be killed by an e-scooter

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Tragedy in the capital, where physicist and former ENEA researcher Roberto Cervellati died at Gemelli hospital after a serious accident on viale Angelico.

The incident occurred around 3.30pm, when the scientist was hit by an e-scooter. The rider immediately fled, covering their tracks and offering no assistance. Officers from the Prati group of the Municipal Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to identify the person responsible.

In the capital, despite increasingly strict rules, tourists in particular speed along on hired scooters, often two to a vehicle, without helmets, without number plates, the wrong way down one-way streets and in bus lanes. Residents have long complained about this.

Cervellati was a leading figure in Italian research: during his career he had led the Italian ENEA mission in Antarctica, making a fundamental contribution to scientific studies on the white continent and forging important ties of collaboration and friendship with researchers at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), who have remembered him with deep affection and gratitude.