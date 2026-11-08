Catania earn three points at the Massimino: Sorrento beaten, but away form must improve

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CATANIA – The Massimino has again proved a vital fortress, but if Catania are to harbour serious promotion ambitions they must learn to perform with the same consistency away from home. After the heavy setback in Cerignola and a week of off-field complications, Domenico Longo’s side rediscovered their smile and eased the tension with a comfortable 2–0 win over a reshuffled Sorrento, missing seven players yet still combative.

The match: Cicerelli’s signature and Longo’s choices

The response on the pitch came through character, defensive solidity and individual flair. The driving force for the red-and-azures was an inspired Emmanuele Cicerelli:

The opener: In the 24th minute, Cicerelli delivered a perfect cross for Bruzzaniti to slide in and break the deadlock.

In the 24th minute, Cicerelli delivered a perfect cross for to slide in and break the deadlock. The second: Shortly after, Cicerelli himself doubled the lead with a superb solo effort capped by a finish worthy of applause.

Tactically, Longo’s bold reshuffle paid off: Ierardi returned from the start in defence to replace the injured Cabianca, with Perrotta anchoring the left of the back line. In midfield, faith was shown in Caligara, who turned in a display with a few rough edges but valuable for building match fitness and rhythm. Up front, Coda worked tirelessly, often isolated and with few clear chances but invaluable in linking play and pressing. In the second half Catania even came close to a third, only to have two Caturano goals ruled out for offside.

Spectacle in the stands and eyes on Salerno

Once again the Etna faithful turned out in force: nearly 16,000 fans roared the team on for the full 90 minutes. The defensive line also held firm, conceding no real chances to a lively but blunt Sorrento attack.

At the final whistle, despite the victory and restored morale, a clear and constructive message rang out from the Curva Nord: “We demand more”. A sign that the club’s supporters expect consistency. The three points now allow Catania to view the rest of the round’s results with greater calm and, above all, to prepare in the best possible way for the demanding and crucial trip to Salerno.