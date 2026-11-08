Tragedy in the Madonie: 56-year-old hiker dies from sudden illness on Monte Mufara

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PETRALIA SOTTANA (PALERMO) / NEWS – A day of trekking in the high Madonie mountains ended in tragedy in the late morning of today, 8 November. A 56-year-old hiker died after suffering a sudden heart attack while walking the trails of Monte Mufara, in the territory of Petralia Sottana, with a group of people.

The rescue chain and the issue of air support

The alarm was raised promptly by the hiker’s companions via 112 and the GeoResQ app, which sent the exact geographic coordinates to the operations centre. Two doctors in the group immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, while the 118 emergency service in Palermo-Trapani requested intervention from the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps (CNSAS).

A CNSAS technical team, already in the area for an exercise, quickly reached the man on foot and worked alongside the medics. The entire operation had to be carried out on foot due to the terrain and the impossibility of using 118 helicopters, which in Sicily are equipped neither with a rescue hoist nor with a specialist technician on board. The Alpine Rescue itself highlighted this shortcoming: a properly equipped aircraft would have allowed the medical team to land in minutes and attempt a swift recovery.

Death confirmed and investigations

Sadly, every attempt to save the 56-year-old’s life proved futile. The 118 doctor, who arrived on foot, could only confirm the man’s death.

The Carabinieri of the Petralia Sottana company arrived at Monte Mufara to carry out the necessary checks. Once authorisation was received from the judicial authorities, the body was placed on a stretcher and carried on foot by the rescuers to Piano Battaglia, where it was handed over to the funeral home. The Municipal Police and the mayor of Petralia Sottana were also waiting for the body at the valley.