Mattarella murder: P2 shadow and mystery of the missing glove as Public Prosecutor’s Office sheds light on secret lodges

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / COURTS – The mystery surrounding the murder of Piersanti Mattarella, the former President of the Sicilian Region assassinated in Palermo on 6 January 1980, now has new and disturbing background details. As the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palermo continues to pursue the so-called “black trail”, court documents from the perverting-the-course-of-justice trial against former Flying Squad official Piritore reveal recent findings that implicate the shadow of deviant Freemasonry and the P2 lodge.

At the heart of the new investigative developments are alleged memberships of secret lodges at the time, which are said to have involved the former prefect and other key figures in the tangled judicial affair.

Key witnesses and missing evidence: the case of the glove and the 127

The complex trial narrative must also contend with the inevitable passage of time and the disappearance of crucial exhibits:

The death of the first witness: Isidoro Fulvo, owner of the stolen Fiat 127 used by the hit squad on the morning of the murder, recently died of natural causes at an advanced age. Fulvo was the first witness the prosecution intended to call in the perverting-the-course-of-justice trial.

Isidoro Fulvo, owner of the stolen Fiat 127 used by the hit squad on the morning of the murder, recently died of natural causes at an advanced age. Fulvo was the first witness the prosecution intended to call in the perverting-the-course-of-justice trial. The riddle of the missing glove: The mystery surrounding evidence collected at the time of the ambush and later vanished in the depths of the archives resurfaces with force, including a glove found near the killers’ car that could have provided decisive evidence thanks to modern DNA analysis technology.

The subversive trail and institutional cover-ups

The investigation aims to open the door on a period of underground deals and orchestrated cover-ups to conceal the mixed nature of the crime, in which mafia interests merged with those of neo-fascist right-wing subversives and circles of hidden power. The findings on masonic membership now seek to reconstruct who used their institutional power to divert the investigation from the very first moments after the President’s assassination, revisiting a dramatic chapter in Sicilian and national history.