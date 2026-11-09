Protest calendar until 22 November

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
November is marked by a wave of union protests across Italy, causing major disruption to public and rail transport. The focus is the cost of living, calls for more investment in healthcare, education and pensions, and criticism of military spending.
Key protest dates
- Today, 9 November: Four-hour protests in local public transport in Palermo and Genoa (the Italo workers’ strike has been cancelled).
- Friday 13 November: 24-hour strikes in Venice (Atvo) and Milan (Atm).
- Saturday 14 November: Strike in Bari’s public transport.
- Monday 16 November: Further protests in Bari and Naples, where Anm staff will stop work from 11am to 3pm.
- Friday 20 November (the most critical day): A 24-hour national general strike called by the Cgil across all sectors. This is joined by protests from Sgb and Cub Trasporti affecting local public transport, freight and the railways. For the FS group (Trenitalia, Mercitalia Rail and Trenitalia Tper), the stoppage runs from 9pm on Friday 20 to 8pm on Saturday 21 November.
- Saturday 21 November: Rail disruption continues, with a strike in Verona from 9.01am to 5pm, plus the tail end of the national FS strike.
- Sunday 22 November: Final protests in the airport sector, with Enav staff at Milan Malpensa and Varese, Sicuritalia Ivri workers at Venice Marco Polo airport, and various companies at Florence and Pisa airports.