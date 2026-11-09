Europe takes centre stage in Ukraine peace talks as G7 begins in Paris

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The foreign ministers of the G7 met in Paris for a two-day summit focused on diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The meeting comes ahead of trilateral talks scheduled for Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) on 10 and 11 November between the United States, Russia and Ukraine, a crucial appointment to discuss a truce, post-war security guarantees and détente.

Europe is seeking to carve out a leading role in the peace process, as confirmed by the French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who announced that European and French representatives would be at the table in Abu Dhabi, also acceding to requests from the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

On the US front, President Donald Trump said he was optimistic about a swift end to the conflict. The secretary of state Marco Rubio and the special envoy Jared Kushner described recent diplomatic meetings in Brussels with NATO and European partners as encouraging, while clarifying that no definitive agreement has yet been reached.

The Paris summit also represents one of the final acts of France’s G7 presidency—which includes the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States—before the handover to the United States in 2027. In addition to Ukraine, the ministers’ agenda includes the crisis in Iran and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.