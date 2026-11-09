Repeatedly breached house arrest: 26-year-old from Sortino arrested by Carabinieri

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SORTINO (SYRACUSE) / NEWS – The Carabinieri of Sortino station arrested a 26-year-old local man, already known to the police for previous crimes against people and property, carrying out a precautionary measure of custody in prison issued by the preliminary investigations judge of the Court of Syracuse.

The breaches and the judge’s order

The young man was already under house arrest at his home. Nevertheless, according to what the Carabinieri established, he repeatedly and systematically breached the conditions imposed by the precautionary measure against him.

Transfer to Syracuse prison

The 26-year-old’s repeated breaches were duly documented and reported by the Carabinieri of Sortino station to the competent judicial authority.

After assessing the evidence provided by the Carabinieri, the preliminary investigations judge of the Court of Syracuse revoked the house arrest and replaced it with custody in prison. Once the formalities were completed, the arrested man was taken to Syracuse prison.