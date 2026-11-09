Sortino: threats over anti-drug leaflets. Auteri refuses to back down: “I will go door to door”

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SORTINO (SYRACUSE) / NEWS – A climate of high tension in Sortino over the fight against drug dealing and use. The awareness campaign launched in recent weeks by the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri has ended up directly in the crosshairs of local crime through a serious act of intimidation.

The person tasked with door-to-door distribution of the latest issue of the periodical “La Voce di Sortino” – focused precisely on rejecting drugs – was forced to give up the job after receiving explicit threats.

Auteri’s complaint: “Situation is extremely serious, I will distribute them myself”

This was revealed by the regional MP himself, visibly embittered but determined not to retreat:

“The person who was supposed to distribute the anti-drug campaign leaflets called me to say they could not do it because they had received threats. We have reached this point, but I have no intention of stopping. This is an extremely serious situation, because it means that even distributing a leaflet to say no to drugs can become a reason for intimidation. Enough is enough: I will go in person through the streets of Sortino, openly, to reiterate that we must not be afraid to file a criminal complaint. The leaflet will still reach the homes of the people of Sortino.”

Anonymous reporting network and material for the police

During his speech, the MP drew a first balance of the initiative promoted on social media through a dedicated mailbox (noalladrogasortino@libero.it), created to allow residents to send anonymous reports on suspected drug dens and suspicious movements in the town:

“I am collecting all the material sent to me: photographs, videos and written reports. I have guaranteed maximum confidentiality and we intend to keep this commitment. Everything I collect will be handed over to the police so they can carry out the necessary checks. It is not my place to replace those who must investigate, but I feel it is my duty not to ignore the people who find the courage to report what is happening.”

Bitter over isolation and a call to the town

The politician did not hide a note of bitterness over the lack of support from other institutional and social components in the area:

“In this battle, as unfortunately in others, I have found myself alone. But this loneliness will not make me take a single step back. We cannot continue to look the other way while drugs risk compromising the future of our young people and the peace of families. Anyone who thinks they can stop me with fear has picked the wrong person.”

Finally, a heartfelt appeal to the people of Sortino to break the code of silence: