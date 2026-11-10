Arrests and searches in Campanian politics

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Tommaso Casillo (former right-hand man of De Luca) in prison, former M5S MP Teresa Manzo under investigation

A major investigation by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office has led to numerous arrests and searches, involving leading figures from Campanian politics and business. Among those sent to prison is Tommaso Casillo, a former undersecretary in the second Prodi government and long-time right-hand man of Vincenzo De Luca, who had appointed him to head Soresa (the regional health service’s central purchasing body) in 2022. The current President of the Campanian Region, Roberto Fico, has declared the need for a strong break with the management of the body.

The details of the investigation

The inquiry combines two main strands:

Infiltration and the camorra: A system of false invoicing aimed at creating slush funds, marked by alleged links between members of the Veneruso camorra clan, public officials and entrepreneurs in the health and environmental sectors. Wiretaps also reveal references to the regional elections and electoral support for Rossella Casillo (Tommaso’s daughter, who is not involved in the investigation).

The political strand: Among those under investigation are nine people in prison, four under house arrest and the former Movimento 5 Stelle MP Teresa Manzo. According to investigators, Manzo allegedly exploited her institutional role to secure a strategic appointment in exchange for the hiring of her husband, Alessandro Martino.