Duke and Duchess of Sussex at European Parliament without Meghan’s expected speech

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, visited the European Parliament in Brussels to open the Lost Screen Memorial exhibition.

The exhibition, promoted by their Archewell Foundation and organised by EPP MEP Antonio López-Istúriz, commemorates children who are victims of online abuse and exploitation.

Meghan was due to give a public speech, but her spokesperson announced its cancellation, explaining that the former actress does not feel emotionally ready to speak in public.

Meanwhile, rumours persist about her alleged willingness to cooperate with the FBI in the child pornography investigation involving her father.