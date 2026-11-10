Syracuse centre-right: Vinciullo (Grande Sicilia) hits back: “What game is Cannata playing? If he keeps vetoing, he will end up isolated”

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The reckoning within Syracuse’s centre-right coalition has reached another heated chapter, deepening the rift among its factions. Hours after Luca Cannata (FdI) flatly refused to join a unified round table as long as the Grande Sicilia movement supports mayor Francesco Italia, the provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia, Professor Vincenzo Vinciullo, has delivered a scathing reply.

The politician rejected the ultimatum over a motion of no confidence in the Municipal council, accusing the Fratelli d’Italia MP of deliberately sabotaging the coalition’s reunification for sheer electoral opportunism.

Vinciullo: “Cannata calls for unity yet imposes vetoes to block dialogue”

Commenting on Cannata’s outright rejection of the truce invitation—reiterated at the same time by allies from the Lega and Noi Moderati—Vinciullo exposed what he called a contradictory and destructive attitude:

“What game is Cannata playing? He calls for centre-right unity, then says no to a unified round table. This makes one think he is putting his own electoral interests before those of the coalition. Grande Sicilia proposed a provincial consultation table; his statements only confirm his total unwillingness to engage. While other political forces have shown readiness to start a dialogue, Cannata chooses the path of refusal, making excuses and levelling unfounded criticism.”

The provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia defended the merits of the mediation proposal and condemned the tactic of internal ultimatums:

“The administrative situation in Syracuse is still being used as a pretext to avoid dialogue. However, the centre-right cannot be built through vetoes, impositions and the daily delegitimisation of allies. Cannata seems more concerned with his own internal balance than with the coalition’s overall interest. But let this be clear: delegitimising allies isolates the very person who does it.”

The jab at Fratelli d’Italia’s shrinking presence in the province

The former regional MP raised the stakes further, shifting the debate to an analysis of Fratelli d’Italia’s organisational resilience and political weight in Syracuse:

“After all, MP Luca Cannata has seen his position in the province of Syracuse progressively weaken as deputies, administrators, mayors, political figures and municipal councillors have left his party. Instead of reflecting and engaging in self-criticism, this has driven him to lash out at allies to hide his own weaknesses. He should accept it: Grande Sicilia will not allow this pattern to be applied to the entire coalition.”

Final warning: “The risk of isolation is his, not Grande Sicilia’s”

Vinciullo ended his statement by reaffirming Grande Sicilia’s firm readiness to engage with the other centre-right and moderate parties, while issuing a clear warning about the future of negotiations for administrative arrangements in the municipalities going to the polls: