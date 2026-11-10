Abu Dhabi: talks to resume tomorrow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Trilateral talks on the war in Ukraine have ended in Abu Dhabi, with Volodymyr Zelensky describing them as “constructive and in-depth”. The focus of the discussions was on long-term security guarantees for Kyiv and the management of humanitarian measures, with the absolute priority being the release of prisoners. Dialogue between the parties will resume tomorrow.

Meanwhile, international diplomacy continues on multiple fronts: the Ukrainian and US delegations have met first with European partners and subsequently with the Russian delegation. Moscow, however, maintains a rigid stance, ruling out both a ceasefire and the presence of European troops on the ground.

In Europe, Zelensky is in Denmark to meet Nordic leaders, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Paris for summits with the French, Ukrainian and Italian foreign ministers (Barrot, Sybiha and Tajani).

In Italy, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has been heard by the Copasir regarding the new aid package destined for Kyiv.