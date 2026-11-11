Syracuse: bomb threats at several schools, police headquarters reassures

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Moments of high alert at several schools across the province of Syracuse this morning after a wave of bomb threats. The news prompted many head teachers to launch internal security checks, and in several buildings across the area the precautionary procedure of temporarily evacuating pupils was triggered. As rumours and concern spread among families, Police Headquarters in Syracuse issued an emergency statement to clarify the situation and restore calm. The headquarters in the Syracuse capital has confirmed that the situation is under constant police monitoring and that, at present, there are no concrete elements of danger. In short, the situation is being closely followed and there is nothing alarming. Schools, staff and the public are urged not to give in to unjustified alarmism, and to rely solely on official channels and the usual cooperation between head teachers and police, who are actively engaged in inspecting the affected premises.