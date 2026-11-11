Bomb threats at around 100 Italian schools: evacuations from Rome to Milan

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A wave of false bomb threats hit around 100 schools across Italy, forcing students and staff to evacuate as a precaution. Anonymous emails sent to school offices in cities including Rome, Milan, Varese, Naples, Udine, Perugia and Rieti claimed devices had been planted.

The threatening message came from an address with a foreign domain and was signed by a supposed terrorist group. However, police and bomb disposal teams, who responded immediately to carry out checks, found the threats to be groundless (as in Umbria, where searches yielded nothing).

Defence minister Guido Crosetto commented on the incident, calling those responsible “mythomaniacs” and stressing the police’s ongoing commitment to distinguishing real threats from instrumental ones.