Hegseth survives impeachment bid

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has blocked an impeachment bid against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, brought by Republican Thomas Massie.

The chamber voted 211–204 to send the resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively killing the initiative. Massie himself voted against referral to the committee, the only Republican not to toe the party line.

President Donald Trump celebrated the outcome on Truth Social, commenting: “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary Pete Hegseth has failed miserably! Every Republican, except Thomas Massie – a total loser – voted for Pete.”