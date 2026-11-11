Bomb threats at Syracuse schools: mayor Italia warns of impact on community

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / NEWS – After a wave of reports and bomb threats this morning at schools in Syracuse and the province, causing temporary evacuations and security checks, the city’s mayor, Francesco Italia, has officially commented.

The mayor stressed the seriousness of the events, emphasising not only the operational aspects of public order but also the psychological and social repercussions for the entire city.

Italia: “Risk of undermining social cohesion and fuelling fear”

In his official statement, mayor Italia underlined the need for deep reflection on the effect of these actions, which put pressure on emergency and security services:

“This morning’s bomb threats at schools cannot be underestimated. Beyond establishing responsibility, which is the task of the relevant authorities, we must reflect on the consequences such actions have on the peace of mind of our communities. Events of this kind do not just create an operational emergency; they risk undermining social cohesion, fuelling fear, tension and a sense of insecurity that affects students, families, school staff and the entire population.”

Call for a joint institutional response and thanks

As the emergency was brought under control over the course of the day, the Syracuse mayor reiterated the importance of cooperation among local bodies and expressed sincere appreciation to all those who worked to manage the crisis: