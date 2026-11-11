Sicilian regional elections: Futuro Nazionale fields Syracuse’s Salvatore Fava as first candidate

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political and organisational path of Futuro Nazionale in Sicily officially begins ahead of the next election to renew the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS). The movement founded by General Roberto Vannacci has announced its first candidate on the island: Salvatore Fava of Syracuse.

A well-known figure in the political and institutional circles of the Syracuse area and the region, thanks to long and solid experience as a parliamentary assistant across several legislative terms.

Fava embraces Vannacci’s project: “Identity, security and sovereignty at the heart”

Fava’s candidacy marks the first box ticked in Futuro Nazionale’s electoral structure in Sicily. The Syracuse representative has expressed full support for the political line and core values promoted by Roberto Vannacci, placing the defence of the national interest, territorial security and the protection of local traditions at the centre of the programme.

“My candidacy is a choice of conviction and consistency. I believe in Roberto Vannacci’s project and I want to personally contribute to its success in Sicily. Now is the time to put our faces to it, to push our ideas forward and to represent those who share these values,” Salvatore Fava said.

The movement’s roots in the island’s territories

With Fava’s entry into the race, the movement intends to begin the phase of territorial consolidation across all nine Sicilian provinces. The political coordination’s stated goal is to build an alternative political proposal capable of engaging the conservative and sovereignist electorate, starting from the Syracuse area before extending the network of committees throughout the region.