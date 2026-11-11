Two dead and one seriously injured in L’Aquila province

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The partial collapse of a post-earthquake reconstruction site at Palazzo Paolini — a historic building damaged in the 2009 earthquake — has killed two workers and seriously injured a third, who was pulled alive from the rubble by the Fire Brigade and taken to hospital under Codice Rosso.

According to the mayor of Fontecchio, Andrea Italo Di Biase, the company’s workers had been carrying out cleaning, shoring and external safety work for about ten days when, suddenly, a masonry wall collapsed onto the road, engulfing the three workers.

The building has been placed under seizure to allow investigations and determine the cause of the collapse. Local and regional institutions expressed deep shock: the mayor of L’Aquila, Pierluigi Biondi, and the President of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio, sent their condolences to the victims’ families, stressing the importance of workplace safety.