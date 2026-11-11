France says Iranian group behind cyberattacks on supermarkets

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France has officially accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of orchestrating a large-scale cyberattack that hit hundreds of supermarkets across the country, causing large quantities of food to spoil and around 20 fires.

At a press conference on Monday, minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed the IRGC’s responsibility, calling it the first true large-scale cyber-sabotage against France. Last October, hackers breached the temperature control systems of freezers and refrigerators in more than 700 stores.

According to evidence gathered by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, the operation bears the hallmark of a hacker unit linked to the Revolutionary Guards: Iranian IP addresses and the use of Persian were detected. As a result, the French judiciary has opened a judicial investigation and issued international arrest warrants for several senior Iranian officials.

On the diplomatic front, the foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador for a formal protest and announced its intention to push for new EU sanctions against those involved. For its part, Tehran has firmly rejected all accusations, while tensions between the two countries have already led in recent months to the reciprocal expulsion of diplomats.