Turn in Como trial as Ramona Rinaldi’s killer confesses

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

After insisting on his innocence for over a year, Daniele Re admitted in court to killing his partner, found dead in February 2025.

A dramatic twist in the ongoing trial in Como over the death of Ramona Rinaldi, the 39-year-old found lifeless in the bathroom of her home in Veniano (Como) on 21 February 2025. During the hearing, Daniele Re, the victim’s partner and the defendant accused of murder, chose to confess: “I want to plead guilty and apologise to the family, to the relatives, to everyone”, the 35-year-old said, surprising even his own lawyer, Alessandra Angelelli.

Until now, Re had always maintained his innocence. Reconstructing those tragic moments, the defendant added: “Around 1am I woke up, I went to the kitchen to find her, I hugged her and I started crying very hard. When I let her go, she was no longer moving. Then I covered up what had happened a bit.”

Following the confession, the public prosecutor Antonia Pavan requested an additional psychiatric assessment to verify the man’s mental capacity. The Assize Court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until 2 December.