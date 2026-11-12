Tragedy in Brooklyn: three-storey building collapses, two dead and 17 injured

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Fire Brigade are digging through the rubble in the Flatbush district: at least four people have been pulled out alive. An adjacent building site is under scrutiny.

A serious structural collapse has struck the Flatbush district of Brooklyn, New York, where a three-storey residential building at 2625 Bedford Avenue suddenly collapsed. The provisional toll is two dead and 17 injured, while at least four people have already been extracted alive from the rubble.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4pm (local time), immediately activating a complex rescue operation led by the New York Fire Department (FDNY). Teams are working non-stop to locate any other missing people who may be trapped in the structure.

Aerial footage broadcast by helicopters shows the severity of the collapse: the gap has left the interiors of the upper floors of the building, which dates back to 1930, completely exposed. As well as securing the area, technicians and authorities are now investigating to determine the exact causes of the disaster, with particular attention on a building site that was open right next to the collapsed building.