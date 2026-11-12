Catania: lightning theft on electric scooter outside shop, 43-year-old reported for aggravated theft

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA / NEWS – A lightning-fast theft carried out by exploiting a few moments of distraction while a shop was being closed, followed by a getaway on an electric scooter. This is what happened in piazza Sciuti, Catania, where Carabinieri from the Catania Piazza Dante station identified and reported the alleged perpetrator.

According to the reconstruction by the Carabinieri after the victim, a young shop employee, filed a report, the woman was lowering the shop’s shutter when she momentarily placed her rucksack – which also contained a tablet – and a bag on the ground. A man on an electric moped pulled up beside her and, in a swift movement, grabbed both items before speeding away.

The report and cross-referencing of CCTV footage

Realising the theft immediately, the young woman first tried to locate the electronic device using its built-in GPS, while also going to the Piazza Dante barracks to formalise what had happened.

She handed the Carabinieri footage extracted from the shop’s internal and external CCTV system. Through a meticulous analysis of the frames and subsequent cross-referencing with other recordings already obtained during previous investigations, the officers managed to identify the suspect.

43-year-old already known to police reported

The investigative checks allowed the net to close around a 43-year-old Catania resident, a face already known to the police for similar crimes against property and the subject of previous judicial and preventive measures.

After the inquiries were completed and the circumstantial evidence – now to be assessed by the judiciary – was gathered, the man was reported to the judicial authorities on suspicion of aggravated theft.