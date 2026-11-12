Summit at Palazzo Chigi between Meloni and the opposition, appeal for unity

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Lessons are running as normal today in Italian schools after yesterday’s severe disruption, when about 6,000 institutions received anonymous emails with fake bomb threats, causing evacuations and extensive checks by the police.

To assess the situation and consider possible countermeasures, the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has summoned opposition leaders to Palazzo Chigi. According to reports about the meeting, the summit was arranged to share the available information on the recent wave of alerts and reports, which are also linked to possible hacker activity and hybrid warfare scenarios designed to sow confusion and insecurity.

During the meeting — attended by the deputy prime ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini, the ministers Matteo Piantedosi, Guido Crosetto and Luca Ciriani, and the under-secretaries Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari — Meloni, while ruling out any concrete danger, is said to have described the episode as part of a strategy aimed at “creating chaos”. According to some participants, at the end of her remarks Meloni made an appeal for unity to all political forces.

Centre-left sources, who yesterday had called for a parliamentary debate on the matter, also reported that the prime minister made it clear that this round-table discussion does not replace the planned briefing to parliament.