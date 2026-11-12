Bomb alert at Calais halts rail traffic

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Disruption to Eurostar services (London-Paris)

A bomb alert struck Calais-Fréthun railway station in the French department of Pas-de-Calais this Thursday morning, bringing international rail traffic to a standstill. On the orders of the French authorities, the station was made completely inaccessible to trains to allow security checks to be carried out.

The closure is causing major disruption to services, particularly on the London-Paris route. In an official statement, Eurostar confirmed the issues: “At the request of the French authorities, trains are currently unable to pass through Calais-Fréthun station. This is causing delays to several services departing from and arriving in London.”

Located at the gates of Calais and a short distance from the Eurotunnel road terminal at Coquelles, Calais-Fréthun station is a strategic hub for high-speed TGV trains and the national SNCF network. The Prefecture of Pas-de-Calais had announced the emergency in the early hours of the morning via the social network X, warning travellers of possible delays.