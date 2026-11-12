Francofonte: over a tonne of illegal fireworks seized in town centre, one arrest

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FRANCOFONTE (SYRACUSE) / NEWS – A veritable powder keg, set up in the middle of a residential area with no precautions and in total breach of safety regulations, was uncovered and dismantled by the National Police (Polizia di Stato) in Francofonte. The operation, launched as part of preventive measures ahead of the upcoming New Year celebrations, led to the arrest of a suspect strongly implicated in the illegal possession of explosive material.

The raid was carried out by officers from the Lentini police station, assisted by specialists from the bomb disposal unit of the General Prevention and Public Rescue Office at Catania Police Headquarters.

Over 80 boxes in an improvised garage, some products without CE marking

Inside a garage used as a clandestine storage facility, lacking the required legal authorisations and any fire prevention or protection devices, police found a large quantity of fireworks from various categories.

The material, divided into over 80 cardboard boxes with a total weight exceeding one tonne, also included products completely lacking the European CE certification. The bomb disposal team carried out the delicate operations of securing, cataloguing and seizing the entire haul, averting a serious threat to the safety of local residents and removing the goods from the black market.

Police Headquarters’ prevention campaign and advice to the public

The operation confirms the stepped-up intelligence and investigative activity organised well in advance by Syracuse Police Headquarters to combat the manufacture, illegal storage and clandestine sale of dangerous fireworks.

The authorities also reiterate some fundamental rules to protect public safety ahead of the celebrations: