Major cocaine seizure hidden in car. 60-year-old arrested

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The financial police (Guardia di Finanza) operation in Castelverde: drugs in hidden compartments and estimated profits of over €2 million.

The financial police (Guardia di Finanza) of the Rome Provincial Command have struck a major blow against drug trafficking in the capital, arresting a 60-year-old man who lives in the city.

The raid took place in Castelverde, on the eastern outskirts of Rome, during routine territorial checks. Officers stopped a car driven by the man, who immediately appeared visibly agitated. Suspicious of his behaviour, the officers thoroughly searched the vehicle and discovered two ingenious hidden compartments beneath the front seats, operated by a special remote control.

Inside the secret hiding places, they found 10 blocks of cocaine (totalling over 11 kilos), 2 blocks of hashish (about 200 grams) and some cash. A subsequent search of the suspect’s home led to the seizure of more money, bringing the total cash confiscated to €12,800.

The drugs, which investigators believe were intended to supply the Metropolitan City’s dealing hotspots, would have generated illegal profits estimated at over €2 million. On the orders of the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, the man was arrested and taken to Regina Coeli prison.