Trial of Hannoun over funds sent to Hamas

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Italian government — through the presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Interior Ministry — has joined as a civil party in the trial against Palestinian activist Mohammad Hannoun and five other defendants, accused of alleged funding of Hamas.

Italian institutions are seeking total compensation of €18.5 million: the sum is justified both by the reputational damage to the country in the eyes of the international community and by the substantial volume of overtime work undertaken by investigative bodies (the police unit for political crime and terrorism (Digos) and counter-terrorism) during the inquiry.

Key points of the case

Compensation claim: €18.5 million sought by Palazzo Chigi and the Viminale.

The proceedings involve defendants Mohammad Hannoun (president of the Association of Palestinians in Italy, whom investigators consider the head of the Italian cell and a member of Hamas’s foreign branch) along with five other individuals. The public prosecutor has requested that all six be committed for trial before the preliminary hearing judge Carla Pastorini.

The investigation: The inquiry, coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate and conducted by the police and the financial police (Guardia di Finanza), originated from an operation in December 2025 that led to pre-trial detention in prison and the seizure of three associations over an alleged flow of €7 million channelled to Hamas.

State of Israel: The Israeli state, although listed among the injured parties in the case, has not joined as a civil party.