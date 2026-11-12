Syracuse: Cannata (FdI) attacks Carta: “Practise what you preach – on 18 November vote no confidence in mayor Italia”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – Political tensions are rising further in the Syracuse capital just days before the crucial Municipal council meeting on the no-confidence motion against mayor Francesco Italia. The spark was lit by Luca Cannata, national MP for Fratelli d’Italia and vice-chair of the Chamber’s Budget Committee, who launched a fierce frontal attack on Giuseppe Carta, leader of Grande Sicilia.

At the heart of the Meloni-aligned MP’s reply are Carta’s recent statements on the SVIMEZ report and the economic development prospects for Syracuse, which Cannata sees as starkly at odds with the administrative action taken by the autonomist movement itself within the city’s municipal executive.

Cannata: “Grande Sicilia is in the executive – tell us what results it has achieved”

In his response, Cannata directly challenges Grande Sicilia’s political responsibility in running the provincial capital, reeling off a series of critical indicators on quality of life and public service efficiency:

“Giuseppe Carta says Syracuse can become a development laboratory and that ‘we must build’. Let him start with the capital, where Grande Sicilia sits in the municipal executive with Francesco Italia and shares responsibility for how services are run. In the 2025 Sole 24 Ore rankings, the province of Syracuse is second-bottom for quality of life and third-bottom for innovative startups. In the capital, according to Legambiente, the network loses 65.1% of the water supplied and public transport records just seven trips per resident per year. Carta talks of innovation and efficient services: let him tell the people of Syracuse what results the majority his movement supports has achieved.”

The challenge ahead of the 18 November chamber: “Take responsibility for your choice”

The Fratelli d’Italia MP’s broadside finally turns to the imminent Municipal council meeting set for Wednesday 18 November, urging Carta and his councillors to come out from behind the ambiguity: