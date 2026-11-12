Iran’s death sentences continue unabated

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Iran’s crackdown continues unabated with two new death sentences linked to the January 2026 protests.

The first case involves Ilya Ben-Rashid, 22, currently held in Dastgerd prison in Isfahan. According to the NGO Hrana, Section 5 of the local revolutionary Court notified him on Tuesday of a death sentence on the charge of moharebeh (“waging war against God”) for allegedly damaging public property during the demonstrations.

The second sentence targets Najmeh Amini (pictured), a 23-year-old accounting student detained in Vakilabad prison in Mashhad. As reported by the Guardian and confirmed by sources close to her family at the organisation Human Rights Activists in Iran (Hrai), she was tried in two separate proceedings:

Death penalty: for blasphemy (sab ol-nabi, “insulting the prophet”) in connection with a social media post.

12 years and six months in prison: for actions against national security and propaganda against the regime.

Both were detained during the harsh suppression of the national protests last January, a wave of demonstrations that, according to data collected by Hrana, resulted in thousands of deaths and more than 50,000 arrests across the country.

“I do not want to be a heroine, but I want my voice to be heard” said Najmeh Amini