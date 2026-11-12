Fratelli d’Italia: “No political talks before the no-confidence motion against the mayor”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Fratelli d’Italia has responded to an invitation from the MPA for a political meeting scheduled for Saturday, reiterating its opposition to opening any round of talks before 18 November, the date on which the Municipal council will vote on the no-confidence motion against the mayor.

“At this stage,” stressed the city coordinator Paolo Romano, “the absolute priority is to clarify the city’s political and administrative situation. It would be politically unwise to begin discussions on new alliances, future scenarios or possible administrative arrangements without first addressing the institutional step represented by the no-confidence motion.”

The party said its position was dictated by a clear need for seriousness, consistency and respect towards citizens and institutions. For Fratelli d’Italia, it is not possible to prioritise discussions about future alliances over the need to take a clear stance on the current administration.

Only after 18 November, and in light of the Municipal council vote, will the party consider whether to begin political talks, in keeping with its identity and solely in the city’s interest.

“This is not a refusal to engage in dialogue,” Romano concluded, “but a matter of method, institutional respect and political consistency. First we clarify the present, then we discuss the future.”