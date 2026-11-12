Shooting near the White House in Washington

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One dead and four injured in a gym

The attack happened during rush hour in the Logan Circle district. The gunman barricaded himself in a flat and was wounded by a shot he apparently fired himself.

At least one person died and four others were injured on Thursday 12 November in Washington, a short distance from the White House, after a shooting in the residential and commercial area of Logan Circle. According to local councillor Brooke Pinto, the attacker opened fire both inside and just outside a gym during rush hour.

On the social network X, the capital’s police initially reported responding to an ongoing emergency, then updated residents that the armed man had barricaded himself in and urged people to stay away from the area. At a later press conference, police chief Jeffery Carroll explained that the suspect had taken refuge in a nearby flat, where he had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Michael Carney, who was in the building at the time of the assault, gave a harrowing account: while working out on a treadmill he heard a loud explosion and then saw a person on the floor with a head injury. “People were taking cover behind flower pots or anything within reach,” he told the Washington Sun.