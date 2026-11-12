Toni Capuozzo, pioneering war journalist, dies at 77

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Toni Capuozzo, the veteran war correspondent and leading Mediaset reporter, has died at the age of 77. A face of Tg5, Tg4 and Studio Aperto, he was a journalist of a bygone era who loved to “wear out the soles of his shoes”. Capuozzo covered the most dramatic conflicts of recent decades with humanity and rigour, from the former Yugoslavia to Iraq, where he was kidnapped in 2004.

Born in Palmanova in 1948, he grew professionally in print and television, leaving his mark on the collective memory not only for his reporting but also for his brave rescue of the young Kemal during the siege of Sarajevo. The creator of successful programmes such as Terra! and Giganti, he was also a writer and a man of the theatre, and leaves an irreplaceable void in Italian journalism.