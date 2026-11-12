Syracuse, Vinciullo (Grande Sicilia) replies to Cannata: “Take a break from the attacks, you seem obsessed with our movement”

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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political clash within the Syracuse centre-right shows no sign of abating ahead of the crucial Municipal council meeting on 18 November. Responding to the latest broadsides from Fratelli d’Italia MP Luca Cannata is Grande Sicilia’s provincial commissioner, Vincenzo Vinciullo, who rejects the accusations and urges the Meloni-aligned parliamentarian to tone down his rhetoric.

At the heart of Vinciullo’s reply are Cannata’s daily criticisms of the autonomist movement and of the administrative dynamics in the provincial capital, which the provincial commissioner sees as counterproductive to the cohesion of the entire coalition.

Vinciullo: “Focus on your Municipality’s water situation instead of picking fights”

In a statement released today, Vincenzo Vinciullo calls on the Fratelli d’Italia figure to address the administrative problems in his own area and adopt a more composed institutional approach:

“We advise Luca Cannata to take a break from his constant attacks on Grande Sicilia; we suggest he regain some political clarity. He seems obsessed with our party. Instead of working for the good of the area and the province’s growth, he spends every day criticising those who work for the common good. While Grande Sicilia, through its representatives, looks to the future of the province of Syracuse, working on a vision of development and progress for the area and calling for moderation, Luca Cannata, for his part, rather than addressing the water situation in his Municipality—which is sparking a hornet’s nest of controversy—daily devotes time and energy to attacks against us that now seem to border on obsession.”

Coalition table sticking point: “He avoids debate and isolates himself”

The provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia then shifts the focus to the political balance at Palazzo Vermexio and to the failure to attend coalition coordination meetings, reproaching Cannata for a strategy of isolation:

Political isolation: “If Luca Cannata truly believes, as he has been saying for weeks, that the fate of Syracuse’s municipal administration lies in Grande Sicilia’s hands, he should engage in some self-criticism and ask himself why he, instead, finds himself completely sidelined. Could it be that he has got his political strategy completely wrong, creating a vacuum around himself?”

“If Luca Cannata truly believes, as he has been saying for weeks, that the fate of Syracuse’s municipal administration lies in Grande Sicilia’s hands, he should engage in some self-criticism and ask himself why he, instead, finds himself completely sidelined. Could it be that he has got his political strategy completely wrong, creating a vacuum around himself?” Avoiding debate: “He skips the centre-right meeting and coalition commitments, withdraws from dialogue, yet continues to pick fights through attacks and press releases. We cannot understand why he refuses to take part in the centre-right coordination table: we believe that is precisely the forum to discuss these disagreements.”