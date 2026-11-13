Rome investigation into death of 15-year-old

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Bullying linked to gender transition under investigation

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome has opened an inquiry into the suicide of a 15-year-old girl two days ago in a residential building in the north of the capital, where she lived with her parents. According to investigators’ initial findings, the teenager had begun a gender transition and was allegedly repeatedly targeted by peers because of this choice.

Inquiry for incitement to suicide

Deputy public prosecutor Antonio Clemente has opened a file against unknown persons on suspicion of incitement to suicide. The investigation has been assigned to officers at Flaminio Nuovo police station, who must reconstruct the context in which the extreme act occurred and verify whether the bullying reported by the family played a decisive role.

The suicide note and phone analysis

Investigators are examining several pieces of evidence collected at the home, including a note left by the teenager before her death, which reportedly refers to a specific individual. Her mobile phone has also been seized; analysis of chats, messages and social media will seek objective confirmation of the alleged abuse. Meanwhile, the judiciary is awaiting the autopsy results.

Students’ reaction: “Immediate alias careers and affective education”

The tragedy has sparked a strong reaction in schools. Simone Montori, Lazio regional coordinator of the Rete degli Studenti Medi, expressed anger and grief, stressing how discrimination and the lack of safe spaces weigh heavily on young people’s lives.

In an official statement, the student union called for concrete action from Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara, urging the activation of alias careers in all schools and the introduction of structured sex and relationship education. These issues will be central to the mobilisation planned for 20 November during the student strike.