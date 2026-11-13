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Microsoft down worldwide

Outage affecting Outlook and 365 suite, hacker attack ruled out

A widespread malfunction is affecting Microsoft’s main services globally, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and enterprise security tools such as Defender XDR. Although the situation is slowly improving, the Redmond-based company is still working to ensure the infrastructure’s definitive stability.

The state of work and traffic management Through its official channels, Microsoft has reported the first positive signs in several geographical areas thanks to optimisation, redistribution and strategic blocking of traffic on the servers. However, these recoveries remain partial: technicians are therefore extending countermeasures to other affected regions and assessing further actions to make the restoration lasting.

Hacker attack ruled out Despite the scale of the disruption, the company has denied any malicious action. Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice-president for Copilot, has clarified that there is no evidence the issues are linked to a hacker attack. The incident comes shortly after a US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) alert about a zero-day vulnerability in Outlook, which Microsoft already fixed with a patch on 10 November.

Impact in Italy and user reports The disruption has also heavily affected Italy, where access to email and cloud platforms is gradually returning to normal. According to the monitoring portal Downdetector, in the early hours of the emergency there were over 130,000 reports for Outlook alone and about 50,000 for the entire Microsoft 365 ecosystem, with extensive repercussions also on third-party integrations (such as OpenAI and Anthropic). The news quickly trended on social networks, driven by the hashtag #MicrosoftOutlookDown.