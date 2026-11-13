Banning orders for Nissa fans

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Eleven banning orders for Nissa ultras who tried to enter the stadium without a ticket

The National Police (Polizia di Stato) have issued eleven sports banning orders against Nissa fans who caused disturbances before the Serie D (Group I) match against Avola, played on 20 September at the Meno Di Pasquale stadium.

Before kick-off, the group of Nissa ultras, without tickets, tried to break through the security cordon set up by the police. Officers intervened promptly, managing to contain and push back the troublemakers outside the ground, then proceeded to identify them.

Ten of those involved will be banned from attending sports events for one year, while an eleventh fan – responsible for more serious conduct – has been given a five-year ban. The sports event had been organised in line with the strict guidelines of the National Observatory on Sports Events, designed to ensure away fans a safe trip focused on sport and respect for the rules.