William rescued in Australia by helicopter crew

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

William, a 17-year-old autistic boy, was found alive on 12 November 2026 after six days lost in the forest in the Gippsland region of Victoria. Contrary to initial reports, the rescue footage was not captured by a drone but by cameras on a police helicopter.

The disappearance: The boy had wandered from a campsite near Walhalla, east of Melbourne, on Friday 6 November, wearing only shorts and work boots and without a phone.

The ordeal: He survived for almost a week in a hostile environment, with night-time temperatures dropping to 3 °C. After walking for a long time, he fell down a slope and became trapped.

The discovery and rescue

The discovery: On Thursday 12 November, the air police crew spotted a fishing tackle box and, zooming in, found William lying on a rock in a stream.

The rescue: On seeing the helicopter, the teenager raised his fist in relief and was winched to safety. He was then taken to hospital to treat cuts and severe sunburn before being reunited with his mother.