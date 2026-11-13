Casteldaccia massacre: Quadrifoglio Group owner accepts four-year plea deal

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TERMINI IMERESE (PALERMO) / NEWS & CRIME – A first judicial turning point has arrived in the workplace massacre in Casteldaccia, in which five workers died on 6 May 2024 while carrying out maintenance inside a sewage lifting plant. The judge for the preliminary hearing at the Court of Termini Imerese has accepted a plea deal for a four-year prison sentence proposed by the owner of Quadrifoglio Group, the company involved in the work.

For the other defendants – all employees of Amap, the municipal company that manages the water and sewage service – a trial will instead open: the proceedings before the Termini Imerese Court will officially begin in January.

The tragedy in the sewage for a fee of €350

According to the investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the five workers died poisoned among the sewage in the lifting tank after inhaling hydrogen sulphide, a highly toxic and lethal gas, while working in a confined space without wearing adequate personal protective equipment.

It was a dramatic operation, carried out for a total fee of just €350, which cost the lives of the workers who became trapped in a chain reaction as they tried to rescue each other. With today’s plea deal, the first legal position is resolved, while in January the trial will clarify the individual responsibilities of the Amap technicians and employees committed for trial.