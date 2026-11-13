Chaos at Rome Termini station after technical fault: trains halted for over 50 minutes and sudden cancellations

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

ROME / NATIONAL NEWS – An afternoon of severe disruption and tension for thousands of passengers at Roma Termini station, where a technical issue — whose exact cause has yet to be clarified — has thrown the entire rail network into chaos.

According to reports from passengers and the station’s departure boards, the blockage affects virtually the entire rail network except for regional trains, with major knock-on effects on long-distance and high-speed services.

Trains stuck between Tiburtina and Termini and last-minute cancellations

The most critical situation is on the capital’s urban rail network: several trains have been stationary between Roma Tiburtina and Roma Termini stations for over 50 minutes, with passengers waiting for updates on when services might resume.

Meanwhile, in the station’s halls and along the platforms, there is outright chaos due to constant changes on the departure boards: numerous services are being cancelled even just ten minutes before their scheduled arrival or departure, disappearing from screens as if they had never existed and leaving travellers with no immediate alternatives.