Regional elections: Siad-Csa-Cisal declares state of unrest

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13 November 2026

PALERMO / WORK & REGION – Tensions are rising over Sicilian public sector employment. The Siad-Csa-Cisal union has declared a state of unrest among regional employees, protesting the way the administration plans to fund the increase in the administration allowance announced by the regional minister for public administration, Francesca Garigliano.

Taking a firm stance against the executive’s approach are Giuseppe Badagliacca, Angelo Lo Curto and Gaspare Di Pasquale, who demand equal treatment for the entire sector but categorically rule out diverting funds already earmarked for staff:

“The increase in the administration allowance, announced by the regional minister for public administration Francesca Garigliano, cannot be limited to regional employees but must be extended to those working in instrumental bodies and all administrations covered by the regional contract. And it certainly cannot be funded by taking money from the regional staff’s supplementary pay”, the three Siad-Csa-Cisal representatives said.

The call for a budget amendment and the threat of protests

For the union, the rise from the current €104 to €250 a month must be backed by dedicated allocations, not by simple internal transfers within the personnel budget. Hence the demand for an immediate corrective intervention in the budget bill under review by the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) and the announcement of possible demonstrations: