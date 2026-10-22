Budget change at the ARS, Forza Italia celebrates: Minardo “United group, clear signal on young people, ZES and agriculture”

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PALERMO – After an almost 24-hour nonstop sitting, the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) gave final approval to the Budget Variation. Forza Italia’s leadership expressed satisfaction and political unity, claiming the party’s decisive mark on the final text of the measure.

Nino Minardo, Forza Italia’s regional commissioner in Sicily, summed up the contents and political value of the parliamentary agreement, stressing the group’s unity and the quality of the responses offered to Sicily’s economic and social fabric.

Minardo: “Support for families and businesses, a united group from start to finish”

“Forza Italia played its part right to the end: a united group, present at every stage, which left a clear mark on this measure,” Nino Minardo said. “First thanks go to our members of the Sicilian Regional Assembly and to the group leader Stefano Pellegrino, who delivered measures that families, businesses and workers had been waiting for, together with the president Renato Schifani, the member of the municipal executive responsible for the economy Alessandro Dagnino and the entire government team.”

The pillars of the measure: ZES, young people, first homes and agriculture

Among the most significant measures approved at Palazzo dei Normanni, the regional commissioner highlighted the combination of incentives and financial support dedicated to development:

Measures for young people: incentives for the return to Sicily of young graduates and technical diploma holders, alongside non-repayable grants for under-40s to buy their first home ;

incentives for the return to Sicily of young graduates and technical diploma holders, alongside non-repayable grants for under-40s to buy their ; ZES tax credit: allocation of about €200 million to support the ZES tax credit, ensuring continuity in commitments to companies that choose to invest and produce in Sicily;

allocation of to support the ZES tax credit, ensuring continuity in commitments to companies that choose to invest and produce in Sicily; Innovation and businesses: targeted resources for companies investing in artificial intelligence;

targeted resources for companies investing in artificial intelligence; Agriculture and transport: direct support for the cereal supply chain, for the agricultural sector and for fuel-cost relief for agricultural businesses and hauliers.

“Confidence ahead of the next Stability Law”

“This measure,” the commissioner Nino Minardo concluded, “also confirms Forza Italia’s renewed unity, the climate of togetherness and the enthusiasm that accompany our party’s work. It is the result of a shared commitment that lets us look with determination to the next parliamentary milestones, starting with the imminent Stability Law.”