Investigation into crash on corso Gelone in Syracuse: Carabinieri report 83-year-old for failing to stop

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A breakthrough has been made in the investigation into a hit-and-run crash that occurred on 20 September in the centre of Syracuse. The Carabinieri of the Ortigia station have identified and reported to the judicial authorities an 83-year-old man, originally from Floridia but living in the Syracuse area, who is believed to be responsible for the collision.

The elderly driver has been charged by the Syracuse Public Prosecutor’s Office with causing personal injury, fleeing the scene and failing to stop after a road traffic incident.

The crash on corso Gelone and the manhunt

The incident took place a month ago on the busy corso Gelone, when the 83-year-old’s car collided with a scooter ridden by a 54-year-old man from Syracuse. The impact caused the scooter rider to fall heavily to the ground, sustaining multiple injuries.

Instead of stopping and providing first aid to the injured man, the driver made a sudden getaway, disappearing into city traffic and leaving the victim at the scene.

The Ortigia Carabinieri investigation

Thanks to the prompt and thorough investigative work immediately launched by the Ortigia Carabinieri – using CCTV footage from the area and statements gathered from passers-by – the officers managed to trace the number plate of the fleeing vehicle and cross-reference the owner’s details, closing the investigation around the 83-year-old.