Tension outside Melilli stadium as Syracuse fans attempt ambush on Acireale supporters: eight Daspo bans issued

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MELILLI (SR) – A Sunday of sport that nearly became another chapter of ultras violence outside stadiums. Police Headquarters in Syracuse has served eight sports Daspo bans on as many troublemakers who, on the afternoon of 18 October, attempted an ambush to attack visiting Acireale fans in Melilli.

The football match between A.P.D. Melilli and Acireale Football Club, in the Eccellenza league (Group B), had drawn about 700 spectators to the Stadio Comunale, including 200 away supporters. The event was closely monitored by the provincial public security authority and the national observatory on sports events due to the long-standing and fierce rivalry between Acireale and Syracuse fans.

The foiled ambush: fans on scooters with faces covered

Although the match pitted Acireale against the local Melilli side, a group of Syracuse ultras sought to confront the opposing fans along the access roads to the ground.

Police officers, deployed as part of the detailed security plan organised with Traffic Police support, intercepted a large group of young men on mopeds, dressed in black and with their faces covered, ready to launch an ambush on the Acireale buses and vehicles. The heavy police presence dispersed the troublemakers before the situation could escalate into a physical clash.

Police chief takes firm action: one year away from stadiums

Investigations and on-site checks enabled the cabinet office and the anti-crime police division at Syracuse Police Headquarters to precisely identify those responsible for the provocative manoeuvres outside the stadium.

All eight have now been served with one-year Daspo bans signed by the police chief, barring them from any sports venue in Italy for the entire competitive season.