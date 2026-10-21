Nexus inquiry in Syracuse: mayor Italia dissolves municipal executive as opposition closes ranks and does not rule out no-confidence motion

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A political and administrative earthquake has shaken Palazzo Vermexio. In the wake of the latest judicial developments in the dramatic Nexus inquiry, Syracuse mayor Francesco Italia has dissolved the entire municipal executive and the political direction staff.

A decision taken to try to contain the crisis, but one that has met with an immediate, united and harsh response from the opposition council groups (Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia, Partito Democratico and the Mixed Group), who claim it as a first political victory while deeming it entirely insufficient.

The opposition statement: “Dissolving the executive is only the first step”

In a joint political statement signed by councillors Alessandra Barbone, Cosimo Burti, Paolo Cavallaro, Damiano De Simone, Angelo Gredo, Marco Greco, Salvatore La Runa, Leandro Marino, Massimo Milazzo, Paolo Romano, Daniela Rabbito and Sara Zappulla, the opposition front makes it clear that the reshuffle will not end the debate:

“The mayor Francesco Italia’s decision to dissolve the municipal executive and the staff office represents a first, important victory for the opposition, which from the earliest hours after the Nexus inquiry began has demanded an assumption of responsibility and a concrete signal of discontinuity,” the joint statement reads. “Our demands have forced the mayor to acknowledge the gravity of the situation, but this is only the first step.”

Attack on the member for legality and call for rotation of senior officials

Among the points contested by the opposition is the failure to dissolve the portfolio with specific responsibility for transparency:

“It is surprising that the only member of the municipal executive to remain in office is precisely the one responsible for legality and transparency, from whom one would have expected punctual oversight and verification,” the councillors attack. “It is legitimate to ask what checks have been carried out and how these responsibilities have been exercised. We also demand an immediate review of senior appointments with extraordinary rotation in the sectors involved in the investigation.”

Showdown in the chamber: “No-confidence motion is possible”

With the upcoming Municipal council session in mind, the opposition groups warn the mayor:

“Dissolving the executive cannot be reduced to a simple redistribution of roles or a switch in the majority. Italia cannot think of saving his political responsibilities with this act or of ruling out a no-confidence motion, a tool we intend to use. Tomorrow in the chamber the mayor must clarify whether the conditions still exist to continue his term.”